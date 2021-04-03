LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT - Esce oggi “LTE3“

Esce oggi 16/04/2021 il nuovo album dei LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT, la super band formata da Mike Portnoy (TRANSATLANTIC, SONS OF APOLLO), John Petrucci (DREAM THEATER), Jordan Rudess (DREAM THEATER) e Tony Levin (KING CRIMSON, PETER GABRIEL), dal titolo “LTE3“ per l'etichetta discografica Inside Out Music.
“The Passage Of Time“, con un video creato da Christian Ross:
Di seguito la tracklist di “LTE3“:
1. Hypersonic (8:22)
2. Beating The Odds (6:09)
3. Liquid Evolution (3:23)
4. The Passage Of Time (7:32)
5. Chris & Kevin’s Amazing Odyssey (5:04)
6. Rhapsody In Blue (13:16)
7. Shades Of Hope (4:42)
8. Key To The Imagination (13:14)
Il disco bonus conterrà più di un’ora di jam e improvvisazioni.
Limited deluxe hot pink 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray Box Set (con poster e 4 stampe. La versione Blu-ray contiene un mix 5.1 surround con visual e un’intervista alla band)
Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook
Limited 2CD Digipak
Gatefold black 2LP+CD
Digital album (2CD)
