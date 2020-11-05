AC/DC - Il nuovo album “Power Up” in streaming

Gli AC/DC hanno pubblicato il nuovo album, “Power Up“ prodotto da Brendan O’Brien presso i Warehouse Studios di Vancouver, uscito il 13 novembre 2020 per l'etichetta discografica Sony, in streaming su Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music e YouTube.
Questa la tracklist :
01. Realize
02. Rejection
03. Shot In The Dark
04. Through The Mists Of Time
05. Kick You When You’re Down
06. Witch’s Spell
07. Demon Fire
08. Wild Reputation
09. No Man’s Land
10. Systems Down
11. Money Shot
12. Code Red
