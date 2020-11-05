AC/DC - Il nuovo album “Power Up” in streaming

acdc-power-up-2020
Gli AC/DC hanno pubblicato il nuovo album, “Power Up“ prodotto da Brendan O’Brien presso i Warehouse Studios di Vancouver, uscito il 13 novembre 2020 per l'etichetta discografica Sony, in streaming su Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music e YouTube

Questa la tracklist : 

01. Realize 
02. Rejection 
03. Shot In The Dark 
04. Through The Mists Of Time 
05. Kick You When You’re Down 
06. Witch’s Spell 
07. Demon Fire 
08. Wild Reputation 
09. No Man’s Land 
10. Systems Down 
11. Money Shot 
12. Code Red

