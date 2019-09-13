PHIL CAMPBELL - Video di “Swing It” con ALICE COOPER

Phil Campbell (MOTORHEAD) ha pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “Swing It” con la partecipazione dietro al microfono di Alice Cooper, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo albu solista dal titolo “Old Lions Still Roar”, in uscita il 25 ottobre per l'etichetta discografica Nuclear Blast Records.
01. Rocking Chair feat. Leon Stanford
02. Straight Up feat. Rob Halford
03. Faith In Fire feat. Ben Ward
04. Swing It feat. Alice Cooper
05. Left For Dead feat. Nev MacDonald
06. Walk The Talk feat. Danko Jones & Nick Oliveri
07. These Old Boots feat. Dee Snider
08. Dancing Dogs (Love Survives) feat. Whitfield Crane
09. Dead Roses feat. Benji Webbe
10. Tears From A Glass Eye feat. Joe Satriani
