NAILED TO OBSCURITY - Video di “The Aberrant Hos”
I
NAILED TO OBSCURITY
hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “
The Aberrant Hos
“, il singolo è tratto dall'ultimo album della band tedesca dal titolo “
Black Frost
“, uscito lo scorso 11 gennaio per l'etichetta discografica
Nuclear Blast Records
.
mydistortions.it
,
nailed to obscurity
