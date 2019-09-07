NAILED TO OBSCURITY - Video di “The Aberrant Hos”

I NAILED TO OBSCURITY hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “The Aberrant Hos“, il singolo è tratto dall'ultimo album della band tedesca dal titolo “Black Frost“, uscito lo scorso 11 gennaio per l'etichetta discografica Nuclear Blast Records.

