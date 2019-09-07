EXTREMA - Nuovo video “Headbanging Forever”

Gli EXTREMA hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “Headbanging Forever”, titletrack è tratta dal nuovo album della band milanese prodotto da Tommy Massara e Gabriele Ravaglia, uscito il 10 maggio per l'etichetta discografica Rockshots Records/Universal Music.
Questa la tracklist di “Headbanging Forever”:
01. The Call
02. Borders Of Fire
03. For The Loved And The Lost
04. Heavens Blind
05. Pitch Black Eyes
06. Headbanging Forever
07. Believer
08. Invisible
09. Paralyzed
10. The Showdown
Nessun commento :
Posta un commento