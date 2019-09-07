D-A-D - Video di “A Prayer For The Loud”

I danesi D-A-D hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “A Prayer For The Loud”, il singolo è la titletrack dall'ultimo album dal titolo “A Prayer For The Loud“, uscito il 31 maggio per l'etichetta discografica AFM Records.
01. Burning Star
02. A Prayer For The Loud
03. Nothing Ever Changes
04. The Sky Is Made Of Blues
05. The Real Me
06. No Doubt About It
07. A Drug For The Heart
08. Musical Chairs
09. Time Is A Train
10. Happy Days In Hell
11. If The World Just
