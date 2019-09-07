ALTER BRIDGE - Video di “In The Deep“

Gli ALTER BRIDGE hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “In The Deep“, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album della band americana prodotto da Michael “Elvis” Baskette, dal titolo “Walk The Sky”, in uscita il 18 ottobre 2019 per l'etichetta discografica Napalm Records.
01. One Life
02. Wouldn’t You Rather
03. In The Deep
04. Godspeed
05. Native Son
06. Take The Crown
07. Indoctrination
08. The Bitter End
09. Pay No Mind
10. Forever Falling
11. Clear Horizon
12. Walking On The Sky
13. Tear Us Apart
14. Dying Light
