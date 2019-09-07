ALICE COOPER - Nuovo singolo "Detroit City 2020"

Alice-Cooper-The-Breadcrums-EP
Alice Cooper ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo "Detroit City 2020" tratto dal nuovo EP dal titolo "The Breadcrumbs EP", in uscita il 13 settembre per l'etichetta discografica earMUSIC.

