ALICE COOPER - Nuovo singolo "Detroit City 2020"
Alice Cooper
ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo "
Detroit City 2020
" tratto dal nuovo EP dal titolo "
The Breadcrumbs EP
", in uscita il 13 settembre per l'etichetta discografica
earMUSIC
.
