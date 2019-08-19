TOM KEIFER Nuovo video “The Death Of Me”

Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA), ha pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “The Death Of Me“, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album solista dal titolo “Rise” in uscita il 13 settembre per l'etichetta discografica Cleopatra Records. La #KEIFERBAND è composta da Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope e Kory Myers.
01. Touching The Divine
02. The Death Of Me
03. Waiting On The Demons
04. Hype
05. Untitled
06. Rise
07. All Amped Up
08. Breaking Down
09. Taste For The Pain
10. Life Was Here
11. You Believe In Me
