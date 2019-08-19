THE DARKNESS - Nuovo singolo “Heart Explodes“

THE DARKNESS hanno pubblicato un nuovo brano “Heart Explodes“, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album dal titolo “Easter Is Cancelled“, in uscita il 4 ottobre 2019 per l'etichetta discografica Cooking Vinyl.
Questa la tracklist di “Easter Is Cancelled:
01. Rock and Roll Deserves to Die
02. How Can I Lose Your Love
03. Live ‘Til I Die
04. Heart Explodes
05. Deck Chair
06. Easter is Cancelled
07. Heavy Metal Lover
08. In Another Life
09. Choke on It [Explicit]
10. We Are the Guitar Men
