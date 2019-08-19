SONS OF APOLLO - Live video “Labyrinth“

I SONS OF APOLLO hanno pubblicato un live video del brano “Labyrinth“, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo live album “Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony” in uscita oggi 30 agosto 2019 per l'etichetta discografica Inside Out Music.
Il disco è stato registrato live all’antico teatro romano di Plovdiv, in Bulgaria, con l'orchestra e un coro, dalla superband Mike Portnoy e Derek Sherinian (ex-DREAM THEATER), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (ex-GUNS N’ ROSES), Billy Sheehan (THE WINERY DOGS, MR. BIG, DAVID LEE ROTH) e Jeff Scott Soto (ex-JOURNEY, ex-YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’S RISING FORCE)
Disponibile il preorder del disco nei seguenti formati:
limited deluxe 3CD + DVD + Blu-Ray Artbook
Special Edition 3CD + DVD Digipak
Blu-Ray
digitale
Questa la tracklist:
CD 1:
1. God Of The Sun
2. Signs Of The Time
3. Divine Addiction
4. That Metal Show Theme
5. Just Let Me Breathe
6. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo
7. Lost In Oblivion
8. Jeff Scott Soto Solo Spot (The Prophet’s Song / Save Me)
9. Alive
10. The Pink Panther Theme
11. Opus Maximus
CD 2:
1. Kashmir
2. Gates Of Babylon
3. Labyrinth
4. Dream On
5. Diary Of A Madman
6. Comfortably Numb
7. The Show Must Go On
8. Hell’s Kitchen
9. Derek Sherinian Keyboard Solo
10. Lines In The SandCD 3:
1. Bumblefoot Guitar Spot
2. And The Cradle Will Rock
3. Coming Home
Nessun commento :
Posta un commento