LEPROUS - Nuovo video “Below”

I LEPROUS hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “Below“, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album dal titolo “Pitfalls“ (prodotto da David Castillo) in uscita il prossimo 25 ottobre per l'etichetta discografica Inside Out Music.
Questa la tracklist:
01. Below
02. I Lose Hope
03. Observe the Train
04. By My Throne
05. Alleviate
06. At the Bottom
07. Distant Bells
08. Foreigner
09. The Sky Is Red
10. Golden PrayersBonus Track
11. Angel (cover dei MASSIVE ATTACK)
