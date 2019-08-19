FLYING COLORS: il video del nuovo singolo “You Are Not Alone“

I FLYING COLORS band composta da Mike Portnoy, Steve Morse, Neal Morse, Dave LaRue e Casey McPherson, hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “You Are Not Alone“, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album della band americana dal titolo “Third Degree“, in uscita il 4 ottobre per l'etichetta discografica Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.
Questa la tracklist di “Third Degree”:
01. The Loss Inside
02. More
03. Cadence
04. Guardian
05. Last Train Home
06. Geronimo
07. You Are Not Alone
08. Love Letter
09. CrawlDeluxe CD
Bonus Disc:
10. Waiting For The Sun (Bonus Track)
11. Geronimo (Alternate Instrumental Version)
12. You Are Not Alone (Alternate Instrumental Version)
13. Love Letter (Alternate Instrumental Version)
14. Last Train Home (Alternate Instrumental Version)
15. Crawl (Alternate Instrumental Version)
