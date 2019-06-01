AMON AMARTH - Video di “Mjölner, Hammer of Thor”

Comunicato stampa:
Il 3 maggio 2019 gli AMON AMARTH hanno pubblicato il loro undicesimo e nuovo album “Berserker” su Metal Blade (Nord America) / Sony Music (International). “Berserker” è stato registrato a Los Angeles dal maestro Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STONE SOUR).Per anticiparne l’uscita la band ha reso disponibile il video del brano “Mjölner, Hammer of Thor”. Il video è stato girato e diretto da Roboshobo.
Tracklist e copertina di “Berserker“:
01. Fafner’s Gold
02. Crack the Sky
03. Mjolner, Hammer of Thor
04. Shield Wall
05. Valkyria
06. Raven’s Flight
07. Ironside
08. The Berserker at Stamford Bridge
09. We Can Set Our Sails
10. When Once Again
11. Wings of Eagles
12. Into the Dark
Disponibile il preorder dell’album nei seguenti formati:digipak-CD
deluxe box set (digipak-CD, scudo vichingo, patch – limitato a 500 copie)
opaque white w/ black splatter vinyl (limitato a 1200 copie)
opaque white w/ silver haze vinyl (retail exclusive – limitato a 1300 copie)
clear w/ red splatter vinyl (webstore exclusive – limitato a 750 copie)
black w/ red haze vinyl (webstore exclusive – limitato a 750 copie)
