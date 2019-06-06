ALTER BRIDGE - Nuovo singolo “Wouldn’t You Rather”

Gli ALTER BRIDGE hanno pubblicato un nuovo brano “Wouldn’t You Rather”, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album dal titolo “Walk The Sky” (prodotto da Michael “Elvis” Baskette), in uscita il 18 ottobre 2019 per l'etichetta discografica Napalm Records.
questa la tracklist di “Walk The Sky“:
01. One Life
02. Wouldn’t You Rather
03. In The Deep
04. Godspeed
05. Native Son
06. Take The Crown
07. Indoctrination
08. The Bitter End
09. Pay No Mind
10. Forever Falling
11. Clear Horizon
12. Walking On The Sky
13. Tear Us Apart
14. Dying Light
