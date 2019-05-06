PAUL GILBERT - Nuovo video “A Herd Of Turtles”

Paul Gilbert (MR.BIG) ha pubblicato un nuovo video "A Herd Of Turtles", i singolo è tratto dal nuovo album solista del chitarrista americano dal titolo “Behold Electric Guitar”, uscito il 17 maggio per l'etichetta discografica Music Theories Label.
1-Havin’ It
2-I Own A Building
3-Everywhere That Mary Went
4-Love Is The Saddest Thing
5-Sir, You Need To Calm Down
6-Let That Battery Die
7-Blues For Rabbit
8-Every Snare Drum
9-A Snake Just Bit My Toe
10-I Love My Lawnmower
11-A Herd Of Turtles
12-Things Can Walk To You
