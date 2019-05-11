DEADLAND RITUAL - Nuovo video “Broken And Bruised”

I DEADLAND RITUAL la nuova band formata dal bassista dei BLACK SABBATH Geezer Butler dal chitarrista Steve Stevens, Matt Sorum alla batteria, e alla voce il cantante degli APOCALYTICA Franky Perez hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “Broken And Bruised“.
Deadland Ritual tour 2019:
June 6 - Solvesborg S., Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival
June 7 - Nurburg, Germany @ Rock AM Ring
June 9 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock IM Park
June 10 - Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu
June 11 - Hamburg, Germany @ Logo
June 13 - London, United Kingdom @ 02 Academy Islington
June 14 - Castle Donnington, United Kingdom @ Download Festival
June 15 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Garage
June 19 - Pratteln, Switzerland @ Z7
June 21 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival
June 22 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest Festival
June 23 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
Sept. 29 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival
Oct. 13 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Nessun commento :
Posta un commento