MÖTLEY CRÜE - Due nuovi inediti “Ride With The Devil” e “Crash And Burn“

I MÖTLEY CRÜE hanno pubblicato due nuovi inediti “Ride With The Devil” e “Crash And Burn“, i brani sono stati composti e inclusi dalla band per la colonna sonora di “The Dirt – Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band“ prodotti dal mitico Bob Rock, il film biografico dei Crue in uscita oggi 22 marzo 2019 sulla piattaforma Netflix.
Questa la tracklist della colonna sonora:
01. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
02. Red Hot
03. On With The Show
04. Live Wire
05. Merry-Go-Round
06. Take Me To The Top
07. Piece Of Your Action
08. Shout At The Devil
09. Looks That Kill
10. Too Young To Fall In Love
11. Home Sweet Home
12. Girls, Girls, Girls
13. Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)
14. Kickstart My Heart
15. Dr. Feelgood
16. Ride With The Devil
17. Crash And Burn
18. Like A Virgin (MADONNA cover)
“The Dirt – Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band“ è diretta da Jeff Tremaine. Il ruolo di Tommy Lee è interpretato dal rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Nikki Sixx da Douglas Booth (Romeo in “Romeo and Juliet” del 2013), Vince Neil da Daniel Webber (Lewis Wilson in “The Punisher”), e Mick Mars da Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton in “Il trono di Spade”).
Qui di seguito il trailer del film:
