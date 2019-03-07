BLACK SABBATH - Bill Ward suona live “Children Of The Grave”

Bill Ward storico batterista dei BLACK SABBATH, ha suonato live dopo tredici anni un classico della band inglese “Children Of The Grave“. Ward è salito sul palco in occasione del concerto tributo a Randy Rhoads che si è tenuto al Whisky a Go Go di West Hollywood di Los Angeles Bill Ward. Il batterista è stato accompagnato da una band formata dal chitarrista Ira Black (I AM MORBID, METAL CHURCH, ex-VICIOUS RUMORS) James LoMenzo (ex-MEGADETH, ex-BLACK LABEL SOCIETY), il cantante Dewey Bragg (KILL DEVIL HILL, ex-PISSING RAZORS).
