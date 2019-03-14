BAD RELIGION - Nuovo video “Do The Paranoid Style”

I BAD RELIGION hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “Do The Paranoid Style“, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album della band punk americana dal titolo “Age Of Unreason”, in uscita il 3 maggio per l'etichetta discografica Epitaph Records.
01. Chaos From Within
02. My Sanity
03. Do The Paranoid Style
04. The Approach
05. Lose Your Head
06. End Of History
07. Age Of Unreason
08. Candidate
09. Faces Of Grief
10. Old Regime
11. Big Black Dog
12. Downfall
13. Since Now
14. What Tomorrow Brings
15. The Profane Rights Of Man (bonus)
Nessun commento :
Posta un commento