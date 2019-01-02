SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Video di “All Kinda Crazy”

I SUICIDAL TENDENCIES hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “All Kinda Crazy“, il singolo è tratto dall'ultimo album dal titolo “Still Cyco Punk After All These Years” uscito lo scorso settembre.
Questa la tracklist:
01. I Love Destruction
02. F.U.B.A.R.
03. All Kinda Crazy
04. Sippin’ From The Insanitea
05. It’s Always Something
06. Lost My Brain… Once Again
07. Nothin’ To Lose
08. Gonna Be Alright
09. Ain’t Gonna Get Me
10. All I Ever Get
11. Save A Peace For Me
