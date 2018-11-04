LACUNA COIL - Nuovo live video “Nothing Stands In Our Way”

I LACUNA COIL hanno pubblicato un nuovo video live del brano “Nothing Stands In Our Way”, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo DVD live “The 119 Show – Live In London” che riprende l'intero concerto tenutosi all’O2 Forum Kentish Town a Londra il 19 gennaio scorsco, con il quale la band italiana ha festeggia i 20 anni di carriera. Il DVD esce oggi per l'etichetta discografica Century Media Records.
Ecco il video di “Nothing Stands In Our Way”:
Questa la tracklist di “The 119 Show – Live In London”
1. A Current Obsession
2. 1.19
3. My Wings
4. End Of Time
5. Blood, Tears, Dust
6. Swamped
7. The Army Inside
8. Veins Of Glass
9. One Cold Day
10. The House Of Shame
11. When A Dead Man Walks
12. Tight Rope
13. Soul Into Hades
14. Hyperfast
15. I Like It
16. Heaven’s A Lie
17. Senzafine
18. Closer
19. Comalies
20. Our Truth
21. Falling
22. Wide Awake
23. I Forgive (But I Won’t Forget Your Name)
24. Enjoy The Silence
25. Nothing Stands In Our Way.
