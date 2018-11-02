JONATHAN DAVIS - Nuovo video “Basic Needs”

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth
Jonathan Davis cantante dei KORN ha pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “Basic Needs“. Il singolo è tratto dall'ultimo album solista dal titolo, “Black Labyrinth“, uscito a maggio per l'etichetta discografica Sumerian Records.

Etichette: , ,

Nessun commento :

Posta un commento

Iscriviti a: Commenti sul post ( Atom )