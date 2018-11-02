JONATHAN DAVIS - Nuovo video “Basic Needs”
Jonathan Davis
cantante dei
KORN
ha pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “
Basic Needs
“. Il singolo è tratto dall'ultimo album solista dal titolo, “
Black Labyrinth
“, uscito a maggio per l'etichetta discografica
Sumerian Records
.
