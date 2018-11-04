GOTTHARD - Nuovo video “What I Wouldn’t Give”

I GOTTHARD hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “What I Wouldn’t Give”, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album della band elvetica, una raccolta di loro brani in versione unplugged dal titolo “Defrosted 2“, in uscita il 7 per l'etichetta discografica Nuclear Blast Records.
CD1
01. Miss Me
02. Out On My Own
03. Bang
04. Sweet Little Rock ’N‘ Roller
05. Beautiful
06. Feel What I Feel
07. Hush
08. Remember It‘s Me
09. Stay With Me
10. Tequila Symphony No. 5
11. Mountain Mama
CD2
01. Why
02. C‘est La Vie
03. One Life One Soul
04. Tell Me
05. Starlight
06. Sister Moon
07. Right On
08. Lift U Up
09. Heaven
10. Anytime, Anywhere
11. Smoke On The Water
12. Bye Bye Caroline (Acoustic Version)
13. What I Wouldn‘t Give (Acoustic Version)
