ICE NINE KILLS - Nuovo video “Stabbing In The Dark”

Gli ICE NINE KILLS hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “Stabbing In The Dark”, il singolo ispirato al film “Halloween“, è tratto dal nuovo album dal titolo “The Silver Scream” uscito il 5 ottobre 2018 per l'etichetta discografica Fearless Records. L'intero disco è ispirato ai classici film horror.
Questa la tracklist:
01. The American Nightmare – 4:10
02. Thank God It’s Friday – 4:23
03. Stabbing in the Dark – 4:36
04. SAVAGES – 2:57
05. The Jig is Up – 3:57
06. A Grave Mistake – 3:04
07. Rocking the Boat – 4:06
08. Enjoy Your Slay – 4:16
09. Freak Flag – 3:18
10. The World in My Hands – 3:50
11. Merry Axe-Mas – 3:18
12. Love Bites – 3:00
13. IT Is the End – 4:48
