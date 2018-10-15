GRETA VAN FLEET - Nuovo brano “You’re The One”

I GRETA VAN FLEET hanno pubblicato in streaming un nuovo brano “You’re The One“, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album uscito oggi, dal titolo “Anthem of the Peaceful Army”, uscito per l'etichetta discografica EMI. La band sarà in concerto in Italia il 24 febbraio 2019 all’Alcatraz di Milano.
Questa la tracklist:
01. “Age of Man”
02. “The Cold Wind”
03. “When the Curtain Falls”
04. “Watching Over”
05. “Lover, Leaver”
06. “You’re the One”
07. “The New Day”
08. “Mountain of the Sun”
09. “Brave New World”
10. “Anthem”
11. “Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)”
