BLOODBATH - Nuovo video “Chainsaw Lullaby”

I BLOODBATH hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “Chainsaw Lullaby”, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album dal titolo “The Arrow Of Satan Is Drawn” in uscita il 26 ottobre 2018 per l'etichetta discografica Peaceville Records.
1. Fleischmann [03:38]
2. Bloodicide [04:56]
3. Wayward Samaritan[03:39]
4. Levitator[04:37]
5. Deader[04:06]
6. March Of The Crucifiers[04:05]
7. Morbid Antichrist[04:05]
8. Warhead Ritual[03:38]
9. Only The Dead Survive[05:06]
10. Chainsaw Lullaby [03:20]
Bonus Tracks on Ltd Edition CD:
11. Ride The Waves Of Fire [03:48]
12. Wide Eyed Abandon[05:00]
Nessun commento :
Posta un commento