SLASH - Nuovo video “Driving Rain”

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo album in studio “Living The Dream” uscito il 21 settembre su Snakepit Records, in partnership con Roadrunner Records. La band presenta il primo video “Driving Rain”. “Living The Dream” è il quarto album solista di Slash, il terzo con Myles Kennedy (voce), Brent Fitz (batteria), Todd Kerns (basso & voce) e Frank Sidoris (chitarra & voce). La copertina del disco è stata realizzata da Ron English e prodotto da Michael “Elvis” Baskette (ALTER BRIDGE, IGGY POP, INCUBUS).
01. Call of the Wild
02. Serve You Right
03. My Antidote
04. Mind Your Manners
05. Lost Inside the Girl
06. Read Between the Lines
07. Slow Grind
08. The One You Loved Is Gone
09. Driving Rain
10. Sugar Cane
11. The Great Pretender
12. Boulevard of Broken Hearts
Nessun commento :
Posta un commento