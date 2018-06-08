ROBERT PLANT - Nuovo video "New World"

Robert Plant cantante dei LED ZEPPELIN ha pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano "New World". Il singolo è tratto dall'album solista dal titolo "Carry Fire", uscito il 13 ottobre 2017 per l'etichetta discografica Nonesuch Records/Warner Bros. Records.
1-The May Queen
2-New World...
3-Season's Song
4-Dance With You Tonight
5-Carving Up The World Again... a wall and not a fence
6-A Way With Words
7-Carry Fire
8-Bones Of Saints
9-Keep It Hid
10-Bluebirds Over The Mountain
11-Heaven Sent
Nessun commento :
Posta un commento