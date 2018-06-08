GUNS N’ ROSES - Versione piano e voce di “November Rain”

I GUNS N’ ROSES hanno pubblicato una versione piano e voce inedita di “November Rain“, il brano è tratto dal box “Appetite For Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded” box, un cofanetto con la versione rimasterizzata di “Appetite For Destruction“ in uscita il 29 giugno 2018 per l'etichetta discografica Universal. Il box set conterrà 73 canzoni (49 inedite) in 4CD e 7 LP 12″ da 180 grammi. Inoltre ci sarà l’EP “Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide” del 1986, rimasterizzato un EP contenente B-sides dell’epoca, 25 registrazioni mai pubblicate dalle sessioni del 1986 al Sound City Studios, e due canzoni inedite col produttore Mike Clink.
01. Welcome To The Jungle
02. It’s So Easy
03. Nightrain
04. Out Ta Get Me
05. Mr. Brownstone
06. Paradise City
07. My Michelle
08. Think About You
09. Sweet Child O’ Mine
10. You’re Crazy
11. Anything Goes
12. Rocket Queen
Disc Two – B-sides N’ EPs
01. Reckless Life
02. Nice Boys
03. Move To The City (Live)
04. Mama Kin
05. Shadow Of Your Love (Live)
06. You’re Crazy (Acoustic Version)
07. Patience
08. Used To Love Her
09. You’re Crazy
10. It’s So Easy (Live)
11. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door (Live)
12. Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)
Disc Three – 1986 Sound City Session
01. Welcome To The Jungle (1986 Sound City Session)
02. Nightrain (1986 Sound City Session)
03. Out Ta Get Me (1986 Sound City Session)
04. Paradise City (1986 Sound City Session)
05. My Michelle (1986 Sound City Session)
06. Think About You (1986 Sound City Session)
07. You’re Crazy (1986 Sound City Session)
08. Anything Goes (1986 Sound City Session)
09. Rocket Queen (1986 Sound City Session)
10. Shadow Of Your Love (1986 Sound City Session)
11. Heartbreak Hotel (1986 Sound City Session)
12. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1986 Sound City Session)
Disc Four – 1986 Sound City Session N’ More
01. Shadow Of Your Love
02. Move To The City (1986 Sound City Session)
03. Ain’t Goin’ Down No More (Instrumental Version – 1986 Sound City Session)
04. The Plague (1986 Sound City Session)
05. Nice Boys (1986 Sound City Session)
06. Back Off Bitch (1986 Sound City Session)
07. Reckless Life (1986 Sound City Session)
08. Mama Kin (1986 Sound City Session)
09. New Work Tune (1986 Sound City Session)
10. November Rain (Piano Version – 1986 Sound City Session)
11. Move To The City (Acoustic Version – 1986 Sound City Session)
12. You’re Crazy (Acoustic Version – 1986 Sound City Session)
13. November Rain (Acoustic Version – 1986 Sound City Session)
14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Acoustic Version- 1986 Sound City Session)
15. Move To The City (1988 Acoustic Version)
Blu-Ray Audio
01. Welcome To The Jungle
02. It’s So Easy
03. Nightrain
04. Out Ta Get Me
05. Mr. Brownstone
06. Paradise City
07. My Michelle
08. Think About You
09. Sweet Child O’ Mine
10. You’re Crazy
11. Anything Goes
12. Rocket QueenBonus Tracks01. Shadow Of Your Love
02. Patience
03. Used To Love Her
04. You’re Crazy
05. Move To The City (1988 Acoustic Version)Music Videos01. Welcome To The Jungle
02. Sweet Child O’ Mine
03. Paradise City
04. Patience
05. It’s So Easy (Brand New Video From 1989)
