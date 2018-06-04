BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Video di “Trampled Down Below”

La band di Zakk Wylde i BLACK LABEL SOCIETY hanno pubblicato un nuovo video “Trampled Down Below”, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album della band americana dal titolo “Grimmest Hits”, uscito il 19 gennaio 2018 per l'etichetta discografica Entertainment One (eOne).
Questa la tracklist di “Grimmest Hits”:
01. Trampled Down Below
02. Seasons Of Falter
03. The Betrayal
04. All That Once Shined
05. The Only Words
06. Room Of Nightmares
07. A Love Unreal
08. Disbelief
09. The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away
10. Illusions Of Peace
11. Bury Your Sorrow
12. Nothing Left To Say
