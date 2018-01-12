ROBERT PLANT & THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS - Nuovo live video "Season’s Song"

ROBERT PLANT & THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS pubblicheranno un live DVD, registrato a Los Angeles nell'ottobre 2016, dal titolo “Live At David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption“ (regia di David Lynch), in uscita il 9 febbraio 2018 per l'etichetta discografica Eagle Rock Entertainment.
Nell'attesa hanno pubblicato il video live del brano "Season’s Song" tratto dal nuovo DVD

Questa la tracklist:

01. Poor Howard
02. Turn It Up
03. Black Dog
04. Medley: The Enchanter / Rainbow
05. Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You
06. Little Maggie
07. Medley: Hoochie Coochie Man / Whole Lotta Love / Mona
08. Going To California

Bonus:

01. David Lynch on Creativity
02. David Lynch on Meditation
03. David Lynch on Music

