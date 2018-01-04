JOHN CORABI - Live album in arrivo tutto "Mötley Crüe"

John Corabi (ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE DEAD DAISIES) pubblicherà un nuovo album live, dal titolo “Live ’94: One Night In Nashville“, il concerto è stato registrato il 27 ottobre del 2015 a Nashville dove l'ex cantante dei MÖTLEY CRÜE ha riproposto per intero il disco "Mötley Crüe". Il nuovo album uscirà il 16 febbraio 2018 per l'etichetta discografica Rat Pak Records.
Questa la tracklist:
01. Power To The Music
02. Uncle Jack
03. Hooligan’s Holiday
04. Misunderstood
05. Loveshine
06. Poison Apples
07. John Joins The Band
08. Hammered
09. Til Death Do Us Part
10. Welcome To The Numb
11. Smoke The Sky
12 Here Is The Band
13. Droppin’ Like Flies
14. Driftaway
15. 10,000 Miles Away
Nessun commento :
Posta un commento