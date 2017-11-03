BLACK SABBATH - Live video di “War Pigs” dal nuovo DVD “The End”

I BLACK SABBATH hanno pubblicato il live video del brano “War Pigs“ tratto dal nuovo DVD “The End“, documentario dell'ultimo show tenuto della band inglese il 4 febbraio 2017 alla Genting Arena di Birmingham in Gran Bretagna. Il DVD è in uscita oggi 17 novembre per l'etichetta discografica Eagle Vision.
Questa la tracklist del concerto:
01. Black Sabbath
02. Fairies Wear Boots
03. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
04. After Forever
05. Into The Void
06. Snowblind
07. Band Intros
08. War Pigs
09. Behind The Wall Of Sleep
10. Bassically / N.I.B.
11. Hand Of Doom
12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo
14. Iron Man
15. Dirty Women
16. Children Of The Grave
17. ParanoidThe Angelic Sessions01. The Wizard
02. Wicked World
03. Sweet Leaf
04. Tomorrow’s Dream
05. Changes
Nessun commento :
Posta un commento