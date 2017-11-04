BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Lyric video di “All That Once Shined”

I BLACK LABEL SOCIETY hanno un nuovo brano dal titolo “All That Once Shined”, il singolo è tratto dall'ultimo album della band americana, intitolato “Grimmest Hits”, in uscita il 19 gennaio 2018 per l'etichetta discografica Entertainment One (eOne).
Questa la tracklist di “All That Once Shined”:
01. Trampled Down Below
02. Seasons Of Falter
03. The Betrayal
04. All That Once Shined
05. The Only Words
06. Room Of Nightmares
07. A Love Unreal
08. Disbelief
09. The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away
10. Illusions Of Peace
11. Bury Your Sorrow
12. Nothing Left To Say
I BLACK LABEL SOCIETY saranno in Italia
+ special guest
il 16.03.2018 MILANO, Alcatraz
Apertura porte: ore 18.30
Inizio concerti: ore 19.15
Prezzo del biglietto in prevendita: €30,00
Prezzo del biglietto in cassa la sera dello show: €35,00
Biglietti in vendita su Ticketone.
Ricordiamo che i biglietti dei concerti Vertigo sono in vendita esclusivamente sul circuito Ticketone. Eventuali tagliandi in vendita su altri circuiti non sono autorizzati e ci riserviamo il diritto di negare l’accesso.
Nessun commento :
Posta un commento