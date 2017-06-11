RAMMSTEIN - Live video di “Mann Gegen Mann”

rammstein-paris-2017
I RAMMSTEIN hanno pubblicato un nuovo live video del brano “Mann Gegen Mann”, tratto dal loro nuovo live DVD/Blu-Ray dal titolo “Rammstein: Paris“, uscito lo scorso 19 maggio.

