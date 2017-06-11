PROPHETS OF RAGE - Video di “Unf-k The World”

I PROPHETS OF RAGE (band che include membri dei RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, PUBLIC ENEMY e CYPRESS HILL), hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “Unf-k The World” (diretto da Michael Moore), il singolo è tratto dall'omonimo debut album della band, in uscita il prossimo 15 settembre.
Questa la tracklist:
1. Radical Eyes
2. Unf–k the World
3. Legalize Me
4. Living on the 110
5. The Counteroffensive
6. Hail to the Chief
7. Take Me Higher
8. Strength in Numbers
9. Fired a Shot
10. Who Owns Who
11. Hands Up
12. Smashit
