MR. BIG - Video di “Everybody Needs A Little Trouble”

I MR BIG hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano dal titolo “Everybody Needs A Little Trouble“, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album dal titolo “Defying Gravity”, in uscita il 7 luglio.
La band formata Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, Billy Sheehan e Pat Torpey insieme al produttore Kevin Elson che ha prodotto i primi album “Lean Into It” e “Bump Ahead” hanno realizzato questo album in brevissimo tempo a causa del morbo di Parkinson che ha colpito Pat Torpey, e che non è stato in grado di suonare su tutti i brani di “Defying Gravity” a cui è venuto in aiuto Matt Star per completare il disco.
Questa la tracklist:
1. Open Your Eyes
2. Defying Gravity
3. Everybody Needs a Little Trouble
4. Damn I’m In Love Again
5. Mean to Me
6. Nothing Bad (About Feeling Good)
7. Forever and Back
8. She’s All Coming Back to Me Now
9. 1992
10. Nothing At All
11. Be Kind
