MARTY FRIEDMAN - Nuovo brano “Self Pollution”

Marty Friedman ex chitarrista dei MEGADETH, ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Self Pollution”, il brano è tratto dal suo nuovo album solista “Wall of Sound“, in uscita il 4 agosto per per l'etichetta discografica Prosthetic Records.
01. Self Pollution
02. Sorrow And Madness (con Jinxx dei BLACK VEIL BRIDES)
03. Streetlight
04. Whiteworm
05. For A Friend
06. Pussy Ghost (con Shiv Mehra dei DEAFHEAVEN)
07. The Blackest Rose
08. Something To Fight (con Jørgen Munkeby degli SHINING)
09. The Soldier
10. Miracle
11. Last Lament
