CELLADOR - Video di “Break Heresy”

Cellador-Off-The-Grid-2017
I CELLADOR hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “Break Heresy“, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album della band ‘Off The Grid‘, uscito a marzo per l'etichetta discografica Scarlet Records.

Etichette: ,

Nessun commento :

Posta un commento

Iscriviti a: Commenti sul post ( Atom )