BLACKBERRY SMOKE - Video di “Like An Arrow”

I BLACKBERRY SMOKE hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “Like An Arrow”, il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album della band americana, dal titolo “Like An Arrow” uscito il 14 ottobre per l'etichetta discografica Earache Records.
Questa la tracklist di “Like An Arrow” :
01.“Waiting For The Thunder”
02.“Let It Burn”
03.“The Good Life”
04.“What Comes Naturally”
05.“Running Through Time”
06.“Like An Arrow”
07.“Ought To Know”
08.“Sunrise In Texas”
09.“Ain’t Gonna Wait”
10.“Workin’ For A Workin’ Man”
11.“Believe You Me”
12.“Free On The Wing” (feat. Gregg Allman)
Nessun commento :
Posta un commento