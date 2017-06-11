ADRENALINE MOB - Nuovo brano “Lords Of Thunder”

Gli ADRENALINE MOB hanno pubblicato un nuovo brano “Lords Of Thunder”, il singolo è tratto dall’ultimo album ”We The People”, uscito il 2 giugno per l'etichetta discografica Century Media Records.
“King Of The Ring”
“We The People”
“The Killer’s Inside”
“Bleeding Hands”
“Chasing Dragons”
“Til The Head Explodes”
“What You’re Made Of”
“Raise ‘Em Up”
“Ignorance & Greed”
“Blind Leading The Blind”
“Violent State Of Mind”
“Lords Of Thunder”
“Rebel Yell”
LP bonus tracks:
“Devil Went Down To Georgia”
“Snortin’ Whiskey”
“Tie Your Mother Down”
