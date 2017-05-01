ADRENALINE MOB - Video di “King Of The Ring”

Gli ADRENALINE MOB hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “King Of The Ring“. Il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album dal titolo “We The People”, in uscita il 2 giugno per l'etichetta discografica Century Media Records.
Questa la tracklist di “We The People”:
1. King Of The Ring
2. We The People
3. The Killer’s Inside
4. Bleeding Hands
5. Chasing Dragons
6. Til The Head Explodes
7. What You’re Made Of
8. Raise ‘Em Up
9. Ignorance & Greed
10. Blind Leading The Blind
11. Violent State Of Mind
12. Lords Of Thunder
13. Rebel YellLP
bonus tracks :
1. Devil Went Down To Georgia
2. Snortin’ Whiskey
3. Tie Your Mother Down
