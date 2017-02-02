AIRBOURNE - Video di “It’s all for Rock n’ Roll” dedicato a Lemmy
Gli
AIRBOURNE
hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “
It’s all for Rock n’ Roll
”, il nuovo singolo è dedicato a
Lemmy
leader dei
MOTÖRHEAD
venuto a mancare nel 2015.
airbourne
,
lemmy
,
motorhead
,
mydistortions.it
