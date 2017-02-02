AIRBOURNE - Video di “It’s all for Rock n’ Roll” dedicato a Lemmy

Gli AIRBOURNE hanno pubblicato un nuovo video per il brano “It’s all for Rock n’ Roll”, il nuovo singolo è dedicato a Lemmy leader dei MOTÖRHEAD venuto a mancare nel 2015.

